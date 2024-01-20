Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.35.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.26. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.8051282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

