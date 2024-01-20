AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53. 119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

About AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.