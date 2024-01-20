Aetherium Acquisition (NASDAQ:GMFI) Shares Up 0.1%

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Aetherium Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aetherium Acquisition by 5.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,571,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 38.6% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 415,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 115,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

