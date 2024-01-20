AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 69,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 176,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
AEye Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,340.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
