Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,896,372.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,903,396 shares in the company, valued at $337,916,991.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,896,372.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,903,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,916,991.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. 336,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

