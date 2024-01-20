Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.07.

NYSE:ADC opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

