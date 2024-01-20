Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.4 %

ALB stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

