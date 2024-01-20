Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.