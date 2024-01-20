Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares trading hands.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

