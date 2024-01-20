Algebris UK Ltd Acquires 17,549 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Equitable comprises approximately 8.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

