Algebris UK Ltd Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 246,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 5.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.6 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $48.12. 25,606,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,683,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

