Algebris UK Ltd Has $25.79 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 13.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of C traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 18,210,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,262,811. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

