Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.98

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$80.98 and last traded at C$80.98, with a volume of 710289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.5633163 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

