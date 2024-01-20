Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 33,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 3,121,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

