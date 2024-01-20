Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 33,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 3,121,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

