Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.97. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 20,900 shares.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

