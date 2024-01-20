Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.17.

DOX stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

