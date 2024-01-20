AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.19. Approximately 163,077 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.98.
AMERCO Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
