Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of AEE opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

