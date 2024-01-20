América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.47.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in América Móvil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after acquiring an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after acquiring an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

