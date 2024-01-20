American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 265,284 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

