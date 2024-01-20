American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

