American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

