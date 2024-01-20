American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Woodmark by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

