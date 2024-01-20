Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $381.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

