AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.52.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.