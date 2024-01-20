Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $68.39

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $61.99 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.