Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $84.74

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Roku

Institutional Trading of Roku

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $12,344,940. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $32,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 3.6 %

ROKU opened at $87.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. Roku has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

