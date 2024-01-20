Analyzing Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FitLife Brands and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 362.18%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FitLife Brands and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.40 $4.43 million $0.88 24.97 Upexi $80.68 million 0.30 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Upexi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

