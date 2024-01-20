Ankr One Day Volume Tops $16.54 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $241.26 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02416988 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $17,299,942.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

