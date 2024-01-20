Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

