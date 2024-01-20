Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $153.37, but opened at $158.66. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Applied Materials shares last traded at $157.79, with a volume of 1,256,402 shares changing hands.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 562,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,144,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

