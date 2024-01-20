Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $4,137,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

