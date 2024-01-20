Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $68.19 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.