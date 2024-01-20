Ardor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.29 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and $4.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00078145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00026659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.