Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.15 and last traded at 0.15. Approximately 38,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 82,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.15.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.