Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.42. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

