Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Armstrong World Industries worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 252,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.