Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.36%.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.