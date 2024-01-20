Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

