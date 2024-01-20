Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

