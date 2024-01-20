ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $757.83 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $714.16 and its 200-day moving average is $669.05. The company has a market capitalization of $299.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

