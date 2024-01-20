Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

