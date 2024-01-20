Astor Investment Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

