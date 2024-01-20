Astor Investment Management LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AMLP stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

