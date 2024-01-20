ATB Capital Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$155.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

CJT opened at C$120.13 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$135.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

