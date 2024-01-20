Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $265.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Atlassian stock opened at $242.96 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $249.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $1,533,814.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares in the company, valued at $72,089,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares in the company, valued at $72,089,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,570 shares of company stock worth $65,385,105 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

