Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 813,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 436,776 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $36.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Avient Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

