Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Avista Trading Up 0.6 %

AVA opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. Avista has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

