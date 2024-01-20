Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of AXSM opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

