AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 336,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AXT Stock Up 1.9 %

AXT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,527,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 556,126 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

