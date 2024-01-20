AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 336,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
AXT Stock Up 1.9 %
AXT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.57.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
